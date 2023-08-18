Spring Valley to hold free electronic recycling event Aug. 19

Spring Valley will hold a free electronic recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 in the parking lot of JFK School, located at 999 N. Strong Ave.

This event is open to Spring Valley residents only. Residents must supply a utility bill and driver’s license to prove residency.

The event will end at either 11 a.m. or when the containers are full. This event is only for residential use only, not commercial.

Accepted items includes cables, cables boxes, blenders without glass, cash registers, cameras, mobile electronic devices, carpet sweepers, computers, laptops, coffee makers without glass, curling irons, copiers, electric knives, cords, electric toothbrushes, televisions and monitors, holiday lights, DVD players and VCRs, external hard drives, ups units, video game consoles and more.

Not accepted items includes large kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, medical equipment, light bulbs, VHS cassette tapes, e-cigarettes, household and lithium batteries and freon containing devices.

For questions, contact the Spring Valley Clerk Office at 815-664-4221.