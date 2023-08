St. Thomas More Catholic Church has open up its pasta fundraiser for 2023. Ravioli, meat filled, and tortellacci, spinach filled, pastas will be available for purchase at $8 a bag.

Orders can be placed by calling 815-252-2215 and leaving a name, phone number and details of the order. Those who call will received a confirmation call.

Volunteers are welcome to help from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 302 Chestnut St. in Dalzell.