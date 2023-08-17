Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus to serve lunch in the park Aug. 18 in Princeton

The Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. St. Louise Parish will also be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature pork burgers, sloppy joes, chilli dogs, hot dogs, chips and drinks.

All proceeds will go toward promoting acapella singing in the Princeton community.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Aug. 25 - Lunch by Rotary Club of Princeton and Bake Sale by New Hope Church

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services