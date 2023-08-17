Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet Aug. 24

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at its library, located at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Megan Baznik will hold a Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln, presentation in costume.

After Mary Todd moved from Kentucky to Illinois, she met Abraham as a young lawyer. The two married three years later and lived in Springfield with their three boys Robert, Willie and Tad.

Mary Todd was known for being intelligent and loved high society. Once in the White House she redecorated it with funds from Congress, but was criticized for spending such large amounts of money during wartime.

The public is encouraged to attend this free program. For questions call the society at 815-879-3133.

The society is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and the first Saturday of each month.