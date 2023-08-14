Tiny Tigers Preschool in Princeton accepting applications for upcoming school year

Tiny Tigers Preschool in Princeton is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. This will be the 33rd year Tiny Tigers has been in existence.

The preschool program is a component of the Child Care Occupations class at Princeton High School. Students enrolled in the course are juniors and seniors who enjoy working with young children and are considering a child-related career.

The program is a learning lab designed to provide hands-on experiences for high school students to develop appropriate activities for preschoolers.

Early childhood activities are studied, planned and taught by high school students under the supervision and directions of their high school instructor, Jennifer Wagner.

Sessions begin Oct. 31 and continue through mid-May. Sessions will meet from 9:15 to 10:35 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Children may attend a combination of sessions that fit their schedule. The cost is $2 per day.

Applications are taken throughout the school year and are open to children who have celebrated a third birthday until they enter kindergarten.

Tiny Tigers Preschool follows the same schedule as Princeton High School for vacations and holidays. Applications can be picked up at Princeton High School in the main office or by calling PHS.

For more information, call Wagner at 815-875-3308 ex. 1114 or send a message to jennifer.wagner@phs-il.org.