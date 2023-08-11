Princeton Public Library to hold dog toy swap throughout August

The celebrate getting through the dog days of summer, the Princeton Public Library will be hosting a dog toy swap throughout the month of August.

People can donate their dog’s least popular toys and bring home ones that are new to them.

“So far everyone has been very enthusiastic, the kids are the most excited,” Director Julie Wayland said. “They can’t wait to give their pet a new toy and who knows that their dog likes better that their kids.”

The library does request that all toys be clean and in good conditions. Unclaimed toys will be donated to a shelter at the end of the month.

The library will also be showing dog-related movies at 5:30 p.m. on each Monday during August. The cafe is also open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays to serve shakes and chillers.