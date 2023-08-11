OSF St. Clare in Princeton announces 2023 scholarship recipients

OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton has awarded scholarships to four area students. This year’s scholarships total $4,000 and includes three nursing scholarships and one health career scholarship.

The Harold Morine Scholarship was presented to Kaia Robbins. Robbins is a Princeton High School graduate pursuing a nursing degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. She hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Toni Newton and Julia Vander Meersch were presented the Pierson Nursing Scholarship.

Newton is a graduate of Hall High School and is enrolled at Illinois Valley Community College with plans to pursue a career in nursing. She has already begun working in the healthcare setting as a CNA and looks forward to her future as a nurse.

Vander Meersch, of Arlington, is a nursing student at Illinois State University. She will be a junior this fall and actively seeks opportunities to advance her knowledge and expertise in nursing.

Christian Rosario was presented the OSF St. Clare Health Career Scholarship. Rosario will attend the University of Illinois and major in kinesiology. He hopes to become a physical therapist.

Each of the four students was awarded $1,000 to help with educational expenses.