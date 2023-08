The New Bedorf Royal Neighbors #1491 participated in the Manlius Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 5 and raised over $1,000, which was matched by the Royal Neighbors of America, to support the Manlius Veterans Memorial Monument.

Those who participated in the fundraising included Nancy Hartz, Helen Hardesty, Patti Hedrick, Lois Swanson, Joanne Nelson and Ruth Debolt.