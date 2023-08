Grandma Rosie’s Cruise Night will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at 920 W. Peru St. in Princeton, across from the fairgrounds.

The event will feature antique, custom, classic, muscle and modern muscle cars and trucks.

Best of cruise awards will be given as well at trivia, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle to benefit Vehicles for Veterans.