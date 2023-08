Bureau County Senior Center to serve lunch in the park Friday, Aug. 11 in Princeton

The Bureau County Senior Center will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. First Lutheran Church will also be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature BBQ (sloppy joes), chips and drinks.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Aug. 18 - Lunch by Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus and Bake Sale by St. Louis Parish

Aug. 25 - Lunch by Rotary Club of Princeton and Bake Sale by New Hope Church

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services