Princeton’s Hope Crouch and Christian Rosario receive 2023 Zearing Scholarships

Hope Crouch and Christian Rosario of Princeton have been announced as recipients of the 2023 Zearing Scholarship.

The scholarship, established in the trusts of Robert I. and Delyte K. Zearing, is distributed to students who will be attending the University of Illinois.

This year’s scholarship recipients will each receive a $4,000 annual scholarship that can be renewed for a total of four years, provided that the recipient continues to meet the eligibility criteria of the applications.

Crouch is a 2022 graduate of Princeton High School and Rosario is a 2023 graduate of Princeton High School.

Todd Jones, Vice President and Wealth Advisor of Heartland Bank and Trust, and Kathy Marshall, Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark Counties announced that since the first scholarships were given in 1992, over $1.5 million has been awarded to local students.