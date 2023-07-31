Spring Valley’s National Night Out event set for Aug. 1 in Kirby Park

Spring Valley’s National Night Out event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Kirby Park. This year marks the 40th observance of the event nationally.

The event is celebrate to as a time set aside for police officers and community members to meet in a casual and fun setting.

This year’s event will include music and a selfie booth by Guys on Radio, a performance from Ballet Folklorico de Colores, four bounce houses, face painting and henna, 10/33 Ambulance and Spring Valley Fire Department water fights, a K-9 demonstration, big wheels races and free food and drinks.

There will also be raffle items for all ages.

In the event of rain or bad weather, the event will be at Hall High School gymnasium, 800 W. Erie St.