Here are the current entries for the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club’s 2023 Baby Contest.

Tristyn Mecum - 20 month old daughter of Brittney and Chris Mecum of Princeton.

The PJWC is accepting entries that are sent to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by midnight Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months as of Sept. 8. The message must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, age, parent names, parent addresses and two valid contact phone numbers.

More information regarding voting and prizes can be found here.