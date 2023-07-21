Princeton Junior Woman’s Club now accepting entries for 2023 Baby Contest

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club is now accepting entries for its 2023 Baby Contest. Contest entries must be sent to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

To enter, send a high-resolution color photograph of the baby to the above email. Photos cannot be cropped or altered and no professional photographs will be accepted.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents under 24 months of age as of Sept. 8, 2023. The message must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parent names, parent addresses and two valid contact phone numbers.

In-person voting will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 11 and run through noon on Friday, Sept. 8. Voting canisters will be displayed in Princeton at Midland States Bank - South Branch from Aug. 11-18, First State Bank from Aug. 18-25, Central Bank from Aug. 25 through Sept. 1 and Heartland Bank - South Branch from Sept. 1-8.

Canisters will be moved around on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with their corresponding photograph in which votes can be places.

PJWC will also be accepting Venmo to collect votes. Additional details will be posted later and Venmo votes will only be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 11 to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7.

One dollar will equal 100 votes and all votes will be tallied. Winners will be notified Sept. 8 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival Awards Ceremony.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a reserved spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from the contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by the club.