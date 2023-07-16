Princeton library to host musical program July 20 featuring Barry Cloyd

The Princeton Public Library will host a musical program featuring Barry Cloyd at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at 698 E. Peru St. The program is entitled “For What It’s Worth: A Tribute to Stephen Stills in Song and Story.”

Stills, co-founder of the group Crosby, Stills and Nash, has always been a favorite musician of Cloyd. Stills is a multiple Grammy winner and the only person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice on the same night; for CSN and Buffalo Springfield.

Cloyd saw CSN’s first live show on their first tour in Chicago and also had the privilege of recording and sharing the stage with several of Stills’ bandmates over the years. Cloyd will look to bring Stills’ music and stories to life to entertain the audience.

This program is free and all are welcome to attend.