Sheffield Community Vacation Bible School to be held July 17-20

The First United Church of Christ of Sheffield, Sheffield United Methodist Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Sheffield and the Trinity Lutheran Church of Manlius have come together to organize a Community Vacation Bible School for children of Sheffield and the surrounding area.

The bible school will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, at the First United Church of Christ at 201 E. Chestnut St. in Sheffield.

A light dinner will be served each night from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m. and the school is open to children in preschool through fifth grade.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in July: A Journey to Bethlehem.” Children will participate in four nights where they will learn the Christmas story, create Christmas-themed crafts, sign carols and play games.

A toy drive, benefitting the children and families of Freedom House of Princeton, also will be the event’s mission project. Children are encouraged to donate age-appropriate toys, give an offering or donate essential items toward the mission.

A list of essential items will be available at VBS and is located on the Freedom House website.

Registration forms are available on Facebook at Sheffield Vacation Bible School-VBS and First United Church of Christ-Sheffield. Children also can registered from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome and needed. Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or need information can email Margaret DeVenney at margaret_devenney@yahoo.com.