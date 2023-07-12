July 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Sheffield Community Vacation Bible School to be held July 17-20

This year’s theme is ‘Christmas in July: A Journey to Bethlehem’

By Shaw Local News Network

The First United Church of Christ of Sheffield, Sheffield United Methodist Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Sheffield and the Trinity Lutheran Church of Manlius have come together to organize a Community Vacation Bible School for children of Sheffield and the surrounding area.

The First United Church of Christ of Sheffield, Sheffield United Methodist Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Sheffield and the Trinity Lutheran Church of Manlius have come together to organize a Community Vacation Bible School for children of Sheffield and the surrounding area.

The bible school will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, at the First United Church of Christ at 201 E. Chestnut St. in Sheffield.

A light dinner will be served each night from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m. and the school is open to children in preschool through fifth grade.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in July: A Journey to Bethlehem.” Children will participate in four nights where they will learn the Christmas story, create Christmas-themed crafts, sign carols and play games.

A toy drive, benefitting the children and families of Freedom House of Princeton, also will be the event’s mission project. Children are encouraged to donate age-appropriate toys, give an offering or donate essential items toward the mission.

A list of essential items will be available at VBS and is located on the Freedom House website.

Registration forms are available on Facebook at Sheffield Vacation Bible School-VBS and First United Church of Christ-Sheffield. Children also can registered from 5:30 to 5:55 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome and needed. Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or need information can email Margaret DeVenney at margaret_devenney@yahoo.com.