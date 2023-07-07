Bureau County 4-H Fair announces 2023 schedule of events

Bureau County 4-H announced the 2023 4-H Fair schedule of events. All events will take place at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton, unless otherwise posted.

Full schedules will also be posted at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

Monday, July 10

Clothing/sewing judging 4 p.m. at the Extension Office.

Thursday, July 13

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

Judging begins at 9 a.m. Morning judging includes foods, food decorating projects, crops/horticulture, natural resources/conservation and weather. Afternoon judging includes photography, animal sciences, veterinary sciences, computers, eSports, exploratory, robotics, health, electricity, interior design, journalism, performing arts, woodworking, video and workforce prep.

Dog show followed by Dog Obedience Show at 5 p.m.

Fashion Revue, “4-H Rising Above the Rest” at 7 p.m.

Exhibit buildings close at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

Judging begins at 8:30 a.m. Morning judging will be visual arts. Afternoon judging will include aerospace with launch, bicycle, cat show, citizenship, cloverbud projects, Do Your Own Thing, passport to the world, college/career readiness, child development, leadership, read a book, small engines, welding, tractor and treasures from trash.

All market lamb weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. All sheep and goats must be in pens.

Sheep show will begin at 4 p.m.

Swine and Beef weigh-in will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Swine show will be held at 6 p.m.

Exhibit buildings will close at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

All livestock must be in pens at 8 a.m.

Dairy show will be held at 8:30 a.m.

Horse show, poultry show and rabbit show will be held at 9 a.m.

Market beef show will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Breeding beef and bucket calves show will be held at 10:30 a.m. or after completion of the market beef show.

Waterfowl and pigeon show will be held at 1 p.m.