Stuttering Foundation donates resources to Selby Township Library District

The Stuttering Foundation has donated books and DVDs to multiple public libraries, including the Selby Township Library District in Depue.

Stuttering Foundation books are directed to parents of children who stutter, adults who stutter, speech pathologists, pediatricians, family physicians, nurses, health care professionals, hospitals, schools, clinics, day-care centers, and all those concerned with the problem of stuttering.

The DVDs feature some of the leading therapists of children who stutter.

“More than three million Americans stutter, yet stuttering remains misunderstood by most people,” President of the Stuttering Foundation Jane Fraser said. “Myths, such as believing people who stutter are less intelligent or suffer from psychological problems, still persist despite research refuting these erroneous beliefs.”

The foundation has provided free materials to over 20,000 public libraries. A public library can email the foundation at info@stutteringhelp.org for more information.