The 105th Manlius Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Cider Mill, located at 14180 1800 E. St. in Princeton.

Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The meal will cost $26 per person and checks can be made payable to Manlius Alumni Association at Hilary Carlson, 328 Briarwood Lane, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, or Vicki Stevens, 1130 W. Clark St., Princeton, IL 61356.

Reservations are due by July 20.