Music Suite 408 in Peru to offer introductory sign language workshop

Music Suite 408 in Peru will offer an Introductory Sign Language three-session workshop for beginners with educator Tina Swanson.

Workshop sessions, scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, will include communication skills, manual gestures, facial expression and the ability to engage in simple conversations and express common phrases and ideas.

Swanson is a lifelong learner and advocate of sign language. Her journey with sign language began when she was 10 years old and she has dedicated herself to its study ever since. She has worked as an interpreter with the Ottawa school district, assisted with births at the hospital and has been present for court hearings.

To register, contact Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408. Cost is $55 for the workshop and materials. Space is limited.

Music Suite 408/408 Fine Arts Factory offers education in music and art; tutoring, creative writing and workshops of all kinds. In its 11 years in business, it has served more than 550 students in four suites in the west wing of the Westclox building, 408 Fifth St, Peru.