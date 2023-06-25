North Central Behavioral Health Systems offers mental health services

North Central Behavioral Health Systems is offering the following services to support those in need of behavioral health care or are experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of the recent Spring Valley and Peru hospital closures.

For individuals experiencing a mental health crisis the agency offers walk-in crisis evaluation 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at its La Salle office, 2960 Chartres St and an after hours crisis assistance by calling 815-224-1610, or 988.

For those in need of ongoing behavioral health treatment and care because of the closure of the Hygienic and St. Margaret’s outpatient clinics. Call 815-224-1610 to schedule an appointment. When calling to schedule let the receptionist know you had been receiving treatment through one of St. Margaret’s facilities for behavioral health care.

North Central Behavioral Health Systems remains committed to serving those in need of behavioral health treatment by offering outpatient individual therapy, case management and substance use treatment, no matter what their background or payment method is.