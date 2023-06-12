OSF establishes hotline for Illinois Valley patients

OSF HealthCare is in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Health assets, including the hospital in Peru, the organization said in a news release Friday after hearing of the June 16 closure of St. Margaret’s Spring Valley hospital.

As it works on setting up its network in the Peru area, OSF is using a phone line for Illinois Valley area residents to call for information on care options, or to set up a new patient appointment. The number is 844-673-2778.

OSF has completed phase one of its purchase of the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic and is working to hire, train and establish its network in order to reopen as soon as possible.

OSF said in the news release it is prepared, ready and confident to meet the needs of the community through available offices and clinics. If you are in need of immediate, emergency care, dial 911 or go to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton or OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

“We, like many in the community, are saddened by this news impacting Illinois Valley residents who are facing an immediate need for medical care,” OSF said in the news release. “ ... We are determining how best to provide necessary services to the Illinois Valley, but this process, along with the necessary regulatory approvals, takes time.”