OSF Healthcare signs letter of intent to buy former Illinois Valley Hospital in Peru

St. Margaret’s Health has found a buyer for the former Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru and has signed a letter of intent to sell to OSF HealthCare of Peoria, according to a memo and news release.
In a Friday memorandum to employees, St. Margaret’s president and chief executive officer Tim Muntz said the health care company has signed a letter of intent with OSF, which will purchase St. Margaret’s Health-Peru “and other locations across the Illinois Valley.”
“Our colleagues at OSF share our faith in God and respect for life,” Muntz wrote in the memorandum, which appeared on Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski’s Facebook page. “Together, we are exploring how the Illinois Valley can continue to access high quality, local health care for years to come.”
Soon after the memo circulated, St. Margaret’s and OSF issued a joint news release confirming the letter of intent.
“The Mission of OSF HealthCare to serve with the greatest care and love has always been extended to and inclusive of the Illinois Valley,” said August Querciagrossa, Chief Executive Officer Western Region, OSF HealthCare. “Our intent is to preserve and sustain access to high quality, local health care for the residents of these communities.”
Muntz said the process “will take time and approval from regulatory agencies,” but he expressed hope that OSF would make it possible to reopen the emergency room.
Kolowski called this “a great day for the region” but raised a cautionary flag.
“We have to pump the brakes a little bit,” Kolowski said. “This is a long process. This is a positive development, but there’s a long road ahead. It’s not like it’s going to open up tomorrow.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.