June 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Michigan man sentenced to 10 years prison for dealing meth in Bureau County

Illinois State Police stopped McFerrin on Interstate 80

By Derek Barichello
The Bureau County Courthouse, built in 1937, is at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.

A 29-year-old Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in Bureau County court for dealing methamphetamine.

On Jan. 15, an Illinois State Police trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 80. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was Cejuwon Leshawn McFerrin, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine that weighed 15 or more grams.

McFerrin was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony.

Judge James Andreoni presided over the case. McFerrin was represented by attorney Gene Ognibene and Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick represented the state.