Michigan man sentenced to 10 years prison for dealing meth in Bureau County

A 29-year-old Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in Bureau County court for dealing methamphetamine.
On Jan. 15, an Illinois State Police trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 80. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was Cejuwon Leshawn McFerrin, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine that weighed 15 or more grams.
McFerrin was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony.
Judge James Andreoni presided over the case. McFerrin was represented by attorney Gene Ognibene and Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick represented the state.