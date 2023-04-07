Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce offers Main Street flower pot sponsorship

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be offering flower pot sponsorship for the decorations located on Main Street in Princeton. These sponsorships are open to local business owners and individual community members.

“We receive so many compliments each year from residents and visitors alike who comment on how much they enjoy the flowers on Main Street,” Executive Director Jenica Cole said. “This project would not be possible without those business owners and community members who generously donate to keep this vibrant initiative going year to year.”

The Chamber will be working with Hornbaker Gardens to bring the pots back to Main Street as they will assist with the design, planting and delivery. This year the project will also include hanging baskets.

Sponsorship for one pot for the 2023 season will be $125. Checks can be made payable to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and sent to 435 South Main St. in Princeton, 61356, c/o Flower Pot Project.

Contributions to the flower pot sponsorship will be mentioned in a Thank You ad from the Chamber in the Bureau County Republican.

Cole also thanked Ray Mabry and the City of Princeton’s Street Department for their time and effort in helping maintain the project that is special for the community.