Princeton restaurant for sale at $500,000 asking price, plans to close by year’s end

A downtown Princeton restaurant is for sale.
Spoons, 541 S. Main St., has an asking price of $500,000, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page. The purchase includes a fully-equipped restaurant, including two two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment. Inquiries can be emailed to kellyappraisals@gmail.com.
The restaurant will remain open until Sunday, Jan. 1. Spoons was purchased in 2015 by Greta Halberg-Kelly. She and Stephen Kelly remodeled the space and opened a restaurant and bar.
