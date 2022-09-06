‘He always gave glory to God through his art;’ works by Fr. Joseph Heyd on display at Westclox

While his parishioners loved him for his sunny and joyful disposition; the art students at St. Bede Academy also loved Fr. Joe, though as much for his boundless creativity and encouragement.

This month, the Rev. Joseph Heyd, O.S.B. (1930-2013), St. Bede’s longtime artist-priest, gets a salute from NCI ARTworks, which is displaying his works in the Westclox building in Peru. Some works will be available for purchase at the opening reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and at the closing reception 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Julia Messina, executive director of NCI ARTworks, is a former student of Heyd’s who nonetheless was surprised by the breadth and diversity of his newly-discovered art.

“I had a little bit of an idea because I studied under Father and I was always aware of his vast talent and ability to work in all different media,” Messina said. “There are things that have never been seen before – they were found in the art studio drawers – and we’ve got sketches of what became the Maud Powell statue and the St. Francis statue.”

Julie Messina readies a slide show, set to sacred music, depicting a collection of art works by the Rev. Joseph Heyd, O.S.B. Though Heyd was a well-known sculptor, local residents might be surprised by the breadth and diversity of his creations, many of which are on display at the Westclox building. (Tom Collins)

Heyd studied at St. Bede Junior College from 1948 to 1950, and was ordained in 1956. Though he did graduate work in theology in Rome, his principal talent was in art. He honed his chops at the Art Institute of Chicago and San Francisco Art Institute, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree.

He became best known for public sculptures including Maud Powell as well as a statue of St. Mark the Evangelist erected outside St. Mark Church in Peoria.

Less well known, but now on display at the Westclox building, are sundry works that were inspired by sacred Scripture, though Heyd’s style was so playful and quirky that many works do not, at first blush, look in any way spiritual.

One such work is a set of bronze pears captioned with the words, “He sent them out in pears.” Look closely and the pears are hinged and inside are depictions of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Fr. Joe exhibit Julie Messina explains a piece of artwork crafted by the late Rev. Joseph Heyd, O.S.B., a copy of which was given to the Vatican. (Tom Collins)

Rich Cummings is chairman of the art department at St. Bede Academy, a post that Heyd once held. Cummings grew close to Heyd – “He was my second father” – and recalled that Heyd was an excellent sounding board for aspiring artists. Heyd not only gave good guidance but encouraged his students to be unafraid to express themselves, even if the outcome proved less than effective.

“His attitude was, ‘Give it a try; what have you got to lose?’” Cummings said.

One of Cummings’ favorite pieces on display is a cardinal’s mitre mounted in a metallic sphere. But typical of Heyd, the two halves of the mitre can be pivoted to resemble the beak of a cardinal. (Get it?)

Heyd’s art, Cummings said, was an extension of his spirituality.

“He always gave glory to God through his art.”