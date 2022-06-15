Bureau County Grand Jury returns indictments

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on June 10:

Gene V. Moody, 40, of Blue Island, was indicted for the class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine). He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of a substance containing cocaine. A trooper from the State Police testified before the grand jury. Moody is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $100,000-10% of which was posted for his release.

Collin L. Rolando, 18, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the class 4 felony offense of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. He is accused of driving a motor vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol at a time when his driving privilege were suspended due to statutory summary suspension. A trooper from the State Police testified before the grand jury. Rolando is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $10,000-10% of which was posted for his release.

Ashley L. Dominic, 36, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. A Deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. Dominic is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $5,000-10% of which was posted for her release.

Paul C. Hayden, 39, of Princeton was indicted on for the class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin). He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a substance containing heroin. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. Hayden is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $50,000-10% of which must be posted for his release.

Jasmine R. Storm, 23, of Princeton was indicted on for the class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin). She is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a substance containing heroin. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. Storm is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $50,000-10% of which was posted for her release.

Ashley E. Ellis, 34, of Spring Valley was indicted for the class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) and the class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. Ellis was released from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department on a recognizance bond.

These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson and were returned before Judge Marc Bernabei and Judge James Andreoni.

There was one suppressed case.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.