Spring Valley man sentenced to five years for possession of a controlled substance

A Spring Valley man was sentenced Thursday to a five year sentence for a Class 1 Felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by Judge James Andreoni.

William L. Zawacki, 46, was sentence as a result of a traffic stop that occured on March 24, 2022.

Zawacki was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and a K-9 performed a walk around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs.

Zawacki was searched and a substance that was determined to be heroin, weighing more than one gram, was located on his person.

Based on the investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department there was also evidence of the intent to deliver the heroin by Zawacki.

On Thursday, Zawacki pled guilty to the charge and was given a five year sentence.

Zawacki was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and was defended by Attorney Ray Nolasco.