Fulton man seriously injured in Mendota crash

MENDOTA — A Fulton man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Mendota.

According to Mendota police, Jonas W. Hobbs, 45, was injured when the pickup he was driving crashed through a guard rail at 12th Street and Augustine Avenue and ultimately came to rest on its driver’s side in the creek between the roadway and the railroad tracks.

The Mendota Police Department and the Mendota, Troy Grove, Peru and Sublette fire departments were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The pickup sustained extensive damage and emergency crews had to remove Hobbs, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. Hobbs was transported to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, from where he was later life flighted to an area hospital for further medical treatment, according to the release.