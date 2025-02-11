Verucchi’s Ristorante a Spring Valley staple for over 100 years

At Verucchi’s Ristorante in Spring Valley, it’s not just about food. It’s about history, tradition and family.

Verucchi’s Ristorante, which was voted the Best Italian Restaurant and Best Pasta in the Illinois Valley in 2024, has been a Spring Valley staple for decades.

“It’s an honor and humbling recognition of everything our family and team have worked for over the last 110 years,” said Barb DeAngelo, one of five sisters who now co-own Verucchi’s. “To be named the Best Italian Restaurant in the Illinois Valley feels like a tribute to the vision and hard work of our grandparents, parents and our entire family. It means so much to the staff because they are the heart and soul of this restaurant, delivering on our tradition of great food, warm hospitality and family pride. This recognition is as much for them as it is for our family. We’re so grateful for the continued support of our guests and the local community.”

The restaurant, which opened in 1914 by Battista and Elizabeth Verucchi, continues to serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine.

“Our food is made with tradition, care and the finest ingredients, just like Mama Verucchi used to make,” DeAngelo said. “We take pride in staying true to the recipes that have been passed down generations. Our chefs follow these recipes, and are committed to quality in every dish made. And of course, it’s the passion and dedication from our family and our staff.”

Menu highlights include a variety of pastas like tortellini, mostaccioli, Fettucine Alfredo and bowtie pasta. Additional dinner options include veal, pork chops, seafood and steak dishes. Verucchi’s is also known for their famous fried chicken. Pair your meal with a wine from the extensive wine list, and enjoy a dessert of tiramisu, cannoli, Italian lemon cream cake or brownie a la mode.

“We are not just a restaurant, we are a family. From the moment you step through the door you’re not just a guest; you’re part of our family. The spirit of our grandparents and parents live on in our food, the service and the atmosphere. We take pride in serving the highest quality dishes from family recipes passed down through generations,” DeAngelo said.

Verucchi’s is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Closed on Tuesday. For more information, visit www.verucchis.com. Verucchi’s is located at 600 N. Greenwood, Spring Valley. Carry-out is available.