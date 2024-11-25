City of La Salle offers City of Lights holiday event, exceptional recreational opportunities

The entrance to the City of La Salle's Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Community pride runs strong in LaSalle, and recreational opportunities are plentiful. The City of LaSalle has earned designations for Best City Park for Rotary Park, Best Public Pool for LaSalle Veteran’s Memorial Pool and the Best Community Event for the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park.

Each November, Rotary Park undergoes a transformation for the annual “Celebration of Lights” Christmas display, sponsored by local families and businesses from throughout the Illinois Valley and North Central Illinois. There is no cost to attend the celebration; vehicles can drive through to see the displays. The display is now open through New Year’s Day.

“The most special thing I hear is when families come through and say this is part of their Christmas tradition,” said La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove.

While the holiday festival earned readers’ choice honors, locals know summer is a special time, too. Grove said “Celebrate LaSalle” is a favorite summer festival and community celebration that takes place downtown.

“Families enjoy the festival that includes a carnival, food vendors, crafters, music and of course, fireworks,” Grove said.

Rotary Park has become a favorite location for events and for recreation. The amphitheater makes a great place to enjoy live music, and softball, baseball, and soccer fields are busy from spring through fall. Children enjoy the playground, which is accessible to those in a wheelchair. Even furry ones can enjoy the park with the special dog park, while the fishing pier makes it a great place to sit and enjoy an afternoon of fishing.

Swimming is a popular summer activity for people of all ages in La Salle. With its central location, it’s easy to understand why the community enjoys the La Salle Veteran’s Memorial Pool.

“The pool is really a great venue for all ages,” Grove said.

From swim lessons to summer splashes and, of course, the pool parties too, La Salle Veteran’s Memorial Pool is the perfect spot to visit in the summer with its splash pad, a zero-entry pool, a slide, and diving board.