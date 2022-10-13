Terry McLaurin receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game

Player props for Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Terry McLaurin player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 3.5 (-142) 3.5 (+104) Total Receiving Yards 50.5 (-115) 50.5 (-119) Longest Reception 21.5 (-121) 21.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +190 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1300

McLaurin trends:

McLaurin has at least six targets in his past four games, and has gone over 3.5 receptions in two of those games.

McLaurin has cleared 50.5 receiving yards in four of five games this season.

His longest reception in four of five games has easily cleared 21.5 yards: 34, 45, 35 and 49 yards in those games.

McLaurin has not scored since Week 1.

