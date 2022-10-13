October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

Curtis Samuel receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game

Bet Washington WR Curtis Samuel’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Player props for Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Curtis Samuel player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions4.5 (-109)4.5 (-125)
Total Receiving Yards45.5 (-115)45.5 (-119)
Longest Reception18.5 (-125)18.5 (-109)
First TD Scorer+700
Anytime TD Scorer+185
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1100

Samuel trends:

Samuel has at least seven targets in every game this season, and has gone over 4.5 receptions in four of five games.

In four of five games this season, Samuel has gone over 45.5 receiving yards.

Samuel has two touchdowns this season, but zero touchdowns in his past three games.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline

Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGambling
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.