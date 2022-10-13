Curtis Samuel receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game

Player props for Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Curtis Samuel player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 4.5 (-109) 4.5 (-125) Total Receiving Yards 45.5 (-115) 45.5 (-119) Longest Reception 18.5 (-125) 18.5 (-109) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +185 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1100

Samuel trends:

Samuel has at least seven targets in every game this season, and has gone over 4.5 receptions in four of five games.

In four of five games this season, Samuel has gone over 45.5 receiving yards.

Samuel has two touchdowns this season, but zero touchdowns in his past three games.

More Commanders-Bears bets:

