October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

Cole Kmet receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Bet Chicago TE Cole Kmet’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Player props for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Cole Kmet player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions2.5 (-139)2.5 (+102)
Total Receiving Yards29.5 (-115)29.5 (-119)
Longest Reception16.5 (-108)16.5 (-127)
First TD Scorer+1100
Anytime TD Scorer+290
Player to score 2 or more TDs+2500

Kmet trends:

Kmet has seen an increase in targets: from two through his first two weeks to 10 in the past three weeks. He’s gone over 2.5 receptions in each of his past two games.

Kmet has gone over 29.5 receiving yards in two of his past three games.

Through five games, Kmet has zero touchdowns.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline

Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago BearsCole Kmet
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.