Cole Kmet receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Player props for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Cole Kmet player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+102) Total Receiving Yards 29.5 (-115) 29.5 (-119) Longest Reception 16.5 (-108) 16.5 (-127) First TD Scorer +1100 Anytime TD Scorer +290 Player to score 2 or more TDs +2500

Kmet trends:

Kmet has seen an increase in targets: from two through his first two weeks to 10 in the past three weeks. He’s gone over 2.5 receptions in each of his past two games.

Kmet has gone over 29.5 receiving yards in two of his past three games.

Through five games, Kmet has zero touchdowns.

