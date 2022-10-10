Derek Carr passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday’s Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

Player props for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Chiefs play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. central on ESPN.

Derek Carr player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-131) 1.5 (-104) Total Passing Yards 274.5 (-117) 274.5 (-117) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-123) Total Passing Completions 25.5 (-125) 25.5 (-109) Total Passing Attempts 38.5 (-123) 38.5 (-111) Longest Passing Completion 36.5 (-119) 36.5 (-115) Total Rushing Yards 7.5 (-117) 7.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +2400 Anytime TD Scorer +550 Player to score 2 or more TDs +5000

Carr trends:

Carr has thrown exactly two touchdowns in three of four games this year. Last week, he did not throw a touchdown.

Carr has gone over 274.5 passing yards in two of four games this season.

Carr has four interceptions on the year, three of them came in Week 1.

In two of four games this year, Carr has gone over 38.5 passing attemtps.

In each of the past three games, Carr has gone over 7.5 rushing yards.

Boost available: Caesars is running a +350 odds boost parlay where the Raiders cover the +4.5 spread and Carr goes over 299.5 passing yards. A winning $10 bet would get your $35.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

Shane Jackson’s Best Bet:

I’m once again backing over 2.5 touchdown passes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in which the over is being offered at +136 odds. The implied odds for Mahomes to throw for at least three touchdowns is 42.4% based on the current betting odds.

In his career, Mahomes has thrown for three or more touchdowns in 30 of his 67 regular-season games. As long as sportsbooks are offering this prop at plus-money every week, I will keep taking a chance on Mahomes to put on a show.

Jim Derry says:

KANSAS CITY 30, Las Vegas (+7) 26: As well as the Chiefs played last week, how are bettors supposed to believe they are back to being the old “Chiefs” after blowing a game they had no business losing in Indianapolis or getting a bit lucky against the Chargers the week before?

While I think the Raiders are underrated despite their slow start, I don’t love this pick simply because we don’t know which K.C. team is gonna show up. A complete pass for me. (Over 51.)

Mark Kern says:

Analysis: The Raiders had a ton of hype in the off-season because they added Davante Adams to an already explosive offense. He is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdowns receiving and tied for eighth with 26 catches, but the efficiency isn’t there yet. He has been targeted 47 times in four games, which trails only Cooper Kupp (54). Derek Carr is only completing 61% of his passes, which would be the lowest percentage since his rookie year (58.8%).

Kansas City looked like a Super Bowl contender in the 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with the rushing attack, and the Chiefs offense was unstoppable against Tampa Bay. Travis Kelce was dominant in the game, grabbing nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are coming off nice wins, but only one of them looked like a contender. If Kansas City comes out and plays like how it did at Tampa Bay, then this one has the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Las Vegas 20