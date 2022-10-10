Monday Night Football odds preview: Can Raiders spring upset over Chiefs?

Fresh off their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on another AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5.

While the Raiders were 0-3 entering the game last week against the Broncos, they had only lost those three games by 13 combined points. The home loss to the Cardinals was especially brutal, as they blew a double-digit lead at home to Kyler Murray and some terrible timing on turnovers. There was a lot of chatter about running back Josh Jacobs potentially getting traded in the off-season, but so far, he has been terrific running the ball (fifth in the NFL with 336 rushing yards).

Like the Raiders, the Chiefs were bouncing back from a brutal loss to the Colts where the team had too many mental lapses. Last week against the Buccaneers, Kansas City took control from the beginning and never trailed. One thing that stood out was how dominant the offense was rushing the ball against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs rushed the ball for 189 yards, with a devastating attack led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire (92 yards) and rookie Isiah Pacheco (63).

Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Chiefs as a 7-point favorite with an over/under of 51.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Kansas City -7.

Money line: Las Vegas +268, Kansas City -340

Over/under: 51

Analysis: The Raiders had a ton of hype in the off-season because they added Davante Adams to an already explosive offense. He is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdowns receiving and tied for eighth with 26 catches, but the efficiency isn’t there yet. He has been targeted 47 times in four games, which trails only Cooper Kupp (54). Derek Carr is only completing 61% of his passes, which would be the lowest percentage since his rookie year (58.8%).

Kansas City looked like a Super Bowl contender in the 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with the rushing attack, and the Chiefs offense was unstoppable against Tampa Bay. Travis Kelce was dominant in the game, grabbing nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are coming off nice wins, but only one of them looked like a contender. If Kansas City comes out and plays like how it did at Tampa Bay, then this one has the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Las Vegas 20