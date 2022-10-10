Rolling with trends in Raiders-Chiefs MNF contest: See the best bets for Oct. 10

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Oct. 10:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL: Raiders at Chiefs over 51.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The over has hit in the last four Chiefs-Raiders contests, and we don’t see that trend reversing tonight with both defenses struggling out of the gate.

Both the Chiefs and Raiders have allowed at least 20 points or more in every game this season, and they’ll likely have trouble stopping each other considering Patrick Mahomes is locked in and that the Raiders have begun to establish a strong run game with Josh Jacobs.

There should still be plenty of points even if the defenses key in on the offense’s strengths, as the Chiefs can run the ball with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the Raiders can throw it with Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

CHIEFS TO COVER

The play: NFL: Chiefs (-7) over Raiders

The odds/bet: -115 ($11.50 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Chiefs have been dominant against the Raiders in recent seasons, especially at home having covered the spread in five of their past six home matchups.

We’re expecting that trend to continue tonight considering how Patrick Mahomes hasn’t missed a beat this season without Tyreek Hill, as he just shredded an elite Buccaneers defense and should be able to pick on a Raiders secondary that he’s had his way with throughout his career.

While the Raiders offense should be able to keep up for most of the night, Derek Carr simply isn’t on Mahomes’ level, which is why we like the Chiefs to prevail by at least a touchdown or more.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser: Vikings -1.5 over Bears and Browns +7.5 over Chargers (WON $30)

NFL player prop: Jaguars Trevor Lawrence to throw at least one interception (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$143.70 (9-3)

Total for October: +$160.70 (12-3)

Total for 2022: -$40 (257-286)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).