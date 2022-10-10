Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Best bet for Monday Night Football matchup between AFC West rivals

Week 5 will wrap up with a Monday Night Football matchup between a pair of AFC West rivals.

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are slated to host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in a game that could help Andy Reid and company create some cushion from the rest of the division. The Chiefs have won the AFC West six years in a row, so I don’t expect them to overlook any divisional matchup, even if they have a meeting with the Buffalo Bills on deck.

As a result, I wouldn’t blame anyone for siding with the Chiefs tonight. They are favored by a touchdown at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. But I’ll be targeting a reliable player prop instead.

I’m once again backing over 2.5 touchdown passes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in which the over is being offered at +136 odds. The implied odds for Mahomes to throw for at least three touchdowns is 42.4% based on the current betting odds.

But Mahomes has already accomplished this feat twice through four weeks, including a three-touchdown effort against the vaunted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on Sunday Night Football last week. For the season, Mahomes has 11 touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a 3-1 start.

In his career, Mahomes has thrown for three or more touchdowns in 30 of his 67 regular-season games. As long as sportsbooks are offering this prop at plus-money every week, I will keep taking a chance on Mahomes to put on a show.

Mahomes has faced the Raiders eight times in his career and he is 7-1 in such meetings with an average of 2.75 touchdown passes per game. Mahomes has thrown for 2,546 yards against the Raiders, completing 193-of-297 passes in this rivalry. This is clearly a matchup that favors Mahomes.

In addition, it usually makes sense to bet on Mahomes under the bright lights of primetime games. The fact that this is a home game is just an added bonus. Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet next week in a game that could have a huge say in the MVP race, but bet on Mahomes to take care of business tonight.

Bet: Over 2.5 touchdown passes for Patrick Mahomes (+136)