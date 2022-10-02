Tom Brady passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Brady player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-166) 1.5 (+120) Total Passing Yards 270.5 (+102) 270.5 (-139) Total Interceptions 0.5 (+104) 0.5 (-142) Total Passing Completions 25.5 (+100) 25.5 (-137) Total Passing Attempts 36.5 (-131) 36.5 (-104) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-119) 37.5 (-115) Total Rushing Yards 0.5 (-103) 0.5 (-133) First TD Scorer +2900 Anytime TD Scorer +850

Brady trends:

Brady has gone over 270 passing yards just once this year, when he threw for 271 in Week 3.

Brady has completed more than 26.5 passes in one game this season.

Brady’s longest completions in each of his three games: 48, 41 and 25 yards.

Rushing-wise, Brady has -4 rushing yards on the year.

News and Notes:

