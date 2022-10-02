October 02, 2022
Tom Brady passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday night vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bet Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass in-between plays during an NFL football game against against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Chiefs at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Brady player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-166)1.5 (+120)
Total Passing Yards270.5 (+102)270.5 (-139)
Total Interceptions0.5 (+104)0.5 (-142)
Total Passing Completions25.5 (+100)25.5 (-137)
Total Passing Attempts36.5 (-131)36.5 (-104)
Longest Passing Completion37.5 (-119)37.5 (-115)
Total Rushing Yards0.5 (-103)0.5 (-133)
First TD Scorer+2900
Anytime TD Scorer+850

Brady trends:

Brady has gone over 270 passing yards just once this year, when he threw for 271 in Week 3.

Brady has completed more than 26.5 passes in one game this season.

Brady’s longest completions in each of his three games: 48, 41 and 25 yards.

Rushing-wise, Brady has -4 rushing yards on the year.

News and Notes:

