Lamar Jackson passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo Bills

Player props for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Ravens play Buffalo at noon on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (+116) 1.5 (-160) Total Passing Yards 232.5 (-117) 232.5 (-111) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-151) 0.5 (+110) Total Passing Completions 20.5 (-101) 20.5 (-135) Total Passing Attempts 32.5 (-104) 32.5 (-131) Longest Passing Completion 35.5 (-117) 35.5 (-117) Total Rushing Yards 56.5 (-117) 56.5 (-117) Total Rushing Attempts 9.5 (+102) 9.5 (-139) First TD Scorer +675 Anytime TD Scorer +130 Player to score 2 or more TDs +700

Jackson trends:

Jackson has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of his first three games, throwing for at least three per game.

The Baltimore QB has gone under 232.5 passing yards in two of his three games this season.

Jackson has thrown one interception in two of three games.

Jackson has gone under 32.5 passing attempts in each of his first three games.

Rushing-wise, Jackson has gone over 56.5 rushing yards twice, running for more than 100 yards on each of those occasions.

News and Notes:

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light