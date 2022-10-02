October 02, 2022
Lamar Jackson passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo Bills

By Shaw Local News Network
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Player props for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Ravens play Buffalo at noon on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (+116)1.5 (-160)
Total Passing Yards232.5 (-117)232.5 (-111)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-151)0.5 (+110)
Total Passing Completions20.5 (-101)20.5 (-135)
Total Passing Attempts32.5 (-104)32.5 (-131)
Longest Passing Completion35.5 (-117)35.5 (-117)
Total Rushing Yards56.5 (-117)56.5 (-117)
Total Rushing Attempts9.5 (+102)9.5 (-139)
First TD Scorer+675
Anytime TD Scorer+130
Player to score 2 or more TDs+700

Jackson trends:

Jackson has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of his first three games, throwing for at least three per game.

The Baltimore QB has gone under 232.5 passing yards in two of his three games this season.

Jackson has thrown one interception in two of three games.

Jackson has gone under 32.5 passing attempts in each of his first three games.

Rushing-wise, Jackson has gone over 56.5 rushing yards twice, running for more than 100 yards on each of those occasions.

News and Notes:

