Chase Edmonds rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

Player props for Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 32.5 (-108) 32.5 (-127) Total Rushing Attempts 8.5 (-121) 8.5 (-113) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 50.5 (-115) 50.5 (-119) Total Receptions 2.5 (+139) 2.5 (-194) Total Receiving Yards 13.5 (-127) 13.5 (-108) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +165 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1000 Player to score 3 or more TDs +4000 Last TD Scorer +800

Chase Edmonds trends:

Only once this season has Edmonds gone over 32.5 rushing yards in game - 33 in Week 2 against Baltimore.

Edmonds has cleared more than 2.5 receptions in one game this season. He has one reception in the other two. Edmonds has eight total targets on the season.

News and notes:

