September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Chase Edmonds rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

Bet Chase Edmonds’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Player props for Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards32.5 (-108)32.5 (-127)
Total Rushing Attempts8.5 (-121)8.5 (-113)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards50.5 (-115)50.5 (-119)
Total Receptions2.5 (+139)2.5 (-194)
Total Receiving Yards13.5 (-127)13.5 (-108)
First TD Scorer+700
Anytime TD Scorer+165
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1000
Player to score 3 or more TDs+4000
Last TD Scorer+800

Chase Edmonds trends:

Only once this season has Edmonds gone over 32.5 rushing yards in game - 33 in Week 2 against Baltimore.

Edmonds has cleared more than 2.5 receptions in one game this season. He has one reception in the other two. Edmonds has eight total targets on the season.

News and notes:

