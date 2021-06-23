Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best burgers in Kane County

Here’s a guide to the area’s best juicy, charred patties swimming in melted cheese and sandwiched into buns. The list of top burger joints was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in Kane County. Have you tried all of these establishments? Where do you rush off to when you’re jonesin’ for a burger?

Stockholm's Restaurant & Brewery serves one of the finest burgers in Kane County. (Stockholm's Restaurant & Brewery via Facebook)

306 W. State St., Geneva

630-208-7070

The Burger Local serves one of the finest burgers in Kane County. (The Burger Local via Facebook)

577 S. Third St., #102, Geneva

630-232-2806

The Pub in Maple Park serves one of the finest burgers in Kane County. (The Pub in Maple Park via Facebook)

221 Main St., Maple Park

815-827-3452

Benedict's Eggs and More serves one of the finest burgers in the area. (Benedict's Eggs and More via Facebook)

8 S. River St., East Dundee

847-836-2222

Gillerson's Grubbery serves one of the finest burgers in Kane County. (Gillerson's Grubbery via Facebook)

Gillerson’s Grubbery

33 W. New York St., Aurora

630-340-3719