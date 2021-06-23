Readers’ Choice winner: The top 5 best burgers in Kane County

Here’s a guide to the area’s best juicy, charred patties swimming in melted cheese and sandwiched into buns. The list of top burger joints was compiled from votes from our readers using the 2021 Readers’ Choice results in Kane County. Have you tried all of these establishments? Where do you rush off to when you’re jonesin’ for a burger?
Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery
306 W. State St., Geneva
630-208-7070
The Burger Local
577 S. Third St., #102, Geneva
630-232-2806
The Pub
221 Main St., Maple Park
815-827-3452
Benedict’s Eggs and More
8 S. River St., East Dundee
847-836-2222
Gillerson’s Grubbery
33 W. New York St., Aurora
630-340-3719