Electrifying Bears return specialist Devin Hester not selected for Hall of Fame in 2022

Devin Hester will have to wait at least one more year.

Nobody played his position like Hester did as a punt and kick return specialist, but the longtime Bears return man was not selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. This was Hester’s first year on the ballot. He was among 15 finalists for the Class of 2022.

Tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, safety Leroy Butler, referee Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young will all be enshrined this summer in Canton, Ohio. The NFL announced the Class of 2022 during its NFL Honors awards show Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Hester changed what it means to be a return specialist in the NFL. But it apparently wasn’t enough to be a first-ballot inductee. During his 11-year NFL career, Hester returned 14 punts and five kickoffs for touchdowns, plus one touchdown returned on a missed field goal. His 20 total return touchdowns ranks first all-time in NFL history. His 14 punt return touchdowns is also an NFL record.

Last week marked the 15th anniversary of arguably his most memorable return, a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown to begin Super Bowl XLI in 2007. To do it in the biggest game of his life, with the world watching – on the first play of the game, no less – cemented Hester’s legacy. It remains the only touchdown scored on the game’s opening kickoff in Super Bowl history.

The Bears selected Hester with a second-round draft pick in 2006 (57th overall). Many teams didn’t know what to think of Hester coming out of Miami because he wasn’t a sure thing at cornerback.

Hester played in Chicago from 2006-13, scoring all but one of his kick return touchdowns with the Bears. He went on to play two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014-15. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and briefly appeared with the Seattle Seahawks during the playoffs that season. He retired following the 2016 season and signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Bears in 2018, ending his career where it began.

“He is phenomenal,” current Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Thursday. “My thing is first ballot. I mean he’s a stud. Obviously, I’ve been coaching 14-15 years, but in my time, he is the absolute best returner. He had it all. I think that’s a no-brainer.”

Hester was hoping to become the 31st former Bears player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

