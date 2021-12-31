Bears QB Andy Dalton will start Sunday vs. the Giants, Justin Fields remains limited by ankle

Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Rookie starter Justin Fields missed last week’s game because of an ankle injury and has been limited all week in practice.

Fields is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, but coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Dalton will start and veteran Nick Foles will be the backup Sunday.

“We’ll continue to get Justin going and doing everything he can to get ready for next week,” Nagy said. “Of course, his health is going to be the No. 1 concern as we do that.”

Nagy said that Fields has been hampered by pain in his ankle, particularly when scrambling outside of the pocket. Fields injured his ankle in the second quarter of a Dec. 20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the injury, Fields played the entire second half of that game.

“He’s done a really good job of trying to do everything he can to try and gut through some of the injuries,” Nagy said. “I do think that he’s close [to a return].”

Foles started last week’s 25-24 win over Seattle, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown. Dalton hasn’t played since a Dec. 5 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, he has been sidelined by a left hand injury, a groin injury and a stint on the COVID-19 list. But Dalton returned to full participation in practice this week and is ready to roll Sunday.

“I’ve prepared the same way from the very beginning, regardless of [if I’m] playing or not,” Dalton said. “I do feel ready to go. The situation that I’ve been in, you’ve got to stay ready.”

Injury updates: Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Friday. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

In addition to Fields and Hicks, defensive back Duke Shelley (heel), left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are questionable for Sunday. Tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons.

Nagy declined to say who will be starting at either offensive tackle position. The veteran left tackle Peters and veteran right tackle Germain Ifedi began the year as the starters, but rookies Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom have seen playing time lately.