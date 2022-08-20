2022 Chicago Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 20

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: B-

The Bears’ passing game looked better than it had earlier in the week. The players were not in full pads Saturday, so contact was at a minimum.

The offense looked good in the red zone at the beginning of practice. Quarterback Justin Fields connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a touchdown through a tight window. Fullback Khari Blasingame also caught a touchdown on a short pass from Fields.

Running back Khalil Herbert appeared to suffer an injury, which could be a potential blow. Receiver Dazz Newsome made a nice catch with the second-team offense in a two-minute drill situation to get into field goal range.

Offensive star of the day: Larry Borom

Borom remained at right tackle with the first-team offense, where he started in Thursday’s preseason game. Veteran Riley Reiff played left tackle with the second-team offense.

Defense: B+

The best surprise moment of training camp so far came when Bears defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga dropped into coverage during 11-on-11. The 6-foot-4, 338-pound tackle isn’t normally playing in open space. The move clearly fooled Fields, who threw a quick pass moments after the snap, but must’ve been shocked to see hulking No. 95 in the way. Fields threw the ball right at Tonga, who intercepted it and ran 80 yards for a touchdown. The defense went absolutely nuts on the sideline. Fields maybe could’ve tripped up Tonga, but the quarterbacks try to avoid contact in practice.

Second-team linebacker DeMarquis Gates also had an interception against quarterback Nathan Peterman. Linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice and intends to play out the final year of his contract.

Defensive star of the day: Khyiris Tonga

Tonga’s pick-six interception was easily the highlight of the day.