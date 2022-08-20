Bears

Bears training camp notes: Linebacker Roquan Smith returns to practice

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn (left) and linebacker Roquan Smith talk on the sidelines during their preseason game against Kansas City Sunday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn (left) and linebacker Roquan Smith talk on the sidelines during a preseason game against Kansas City on Aug. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to the practice field Saturday at Halas Hall.

Smith had been sitting out practice as he awaits a new contract with the team. The 25-year-old participated in individual drills, but did not play in any team sessions Saturday.

Just less than two weeks ago, Smith made a public request for the Bears to trade him. He said in a statement that the team undervalued him. Smith is under contract this season to make approximately $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Smith began training camp on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, but the team reinstated him from the PUP list after he made his public trade request. That move appeared to give the Bears the option to fine Smith for sitting out, although it’s unclear if they have fined him.

This is a developing story. Check back at shawlocal.com for more.

Chicago BearsRoquan Smith
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.