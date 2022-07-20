Top 25 most important Bears in 2022: No. 3 David Montgomery

Shaw Local is counting down the top 25 most important Bears for the 2022 season.

What makes one player more important than another? That’s subjective, of course. But for our purposes it comes down to this: Are the Bears worse off if this player can’t play? Does this player have untapped potential or past greatness to live up to? Is his story going to be one fans follow closely this season?

For example, Justin Fields might not be the best player on the Bears in 2022 (or maybe he will be), but he certainly is among the most important.

No. 3 David Montgomery

Position: Running back

NFL experience: Fourth season

Last year’s ranking: No. 9

Looking back: David Montgomery’s 2021 season ended with him fuming on the sideline at U.S. Bank Stadium after head coach Matt Nagy repeatedly called for pass plays on fourth-and-1 against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a fitting end to the Nagy era. If anyone has a right to be excited about a new offensive scheme, it’s Montgomery and the running backs.

The Bears drafted Montgomery with a third-round pick in 2019 after Nagy soured on running back Jordan Howard. Montgomery instantly became the lead back. He has led the team in rushing each of the past three seasons, including a 1,000-yard effort in 2020. He likely would’ve reached 1,000 yards again last season had he not missed four games with a knee injury midway through the year. He totaled 849 yards and seven touchdowns on 225 rushing attempts, and added another 301 yards on 42 receptions.

Looking forward: The Bears’ offense should look much different under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Say goodbye to Nagy’s attempts to get cute on fourth-and-1. The Bears are likely going to take a run-first approach. They are implementing a new run-blocking scheme, similar to what the 49ers and Packers run. That should play into Montgomery’s strengths and the strengths of the team as it is currently constructed. The running back position is among the strongest on the team, and Getsy would be wise to make use of it.

Montgomery could be in for his best season yet. Even after drafting Montgomery, Nagy went through phases where he seemed to minimize the run game. The new offense should do the opposite. If he stays healthy, Montgomery should be one of the offensive stars in 2022.

The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract. If the Bears don’t extend Montgomery before the season, his future with the team will remain up in the air. Another solid season could equal a huge payday for Montgomery.

