Top 25 most important Bears in 2022: No. 8 Robert Quinn

Shaw Local is counting down the top 25 most important Bears for the 2022 season.

What makes one player more important than another? That’s subjective, of course. But for our purposes it comes down to this: Are the Bears worse off if this player can’t play? Does this player have untapped potential or past greatness to live up to? Is his story going to be one fans follow closely this season?

For example, Justin Fields might not be the best player on the Bears in 2022 (or maybe he will be), but he certainly is among the most important.

No. 8 Robert Quinn

Position: Defensive end

NFL experience: 12th season

Last year’s ranking: No. 7

Looking back: Coming off a 2020 season in which he totaled only two sacks, pass rusher Robert Quinn was looking for any bit of improvement. Bears fans were ready to give up on Quinn’s massive five-year contract. Then Quinn blew everybody’s expectations out of the water when he set the franchise record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, finishing behind only Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in sacks (with 22.5).

Quinn finished the season with 18.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 49 combined tackles. He earned his third Pro Bowl bid. Since then, the Bears have overhauled the front office and the coaching staff. They unloaded Khalil Mack in an organization-shaking trade. It left Quinn as one of the few veteran members on an increasingly younger roster. Quinn sat out the spring practice period, which sparked debate about whether the Bears might be shopping Quinn too.

Looking forward: Quinn remains one of the most important Bears currently on the roster, whether he plays a snap for them this season or not. He’s either going to be one of their best players or one of their best remaining trade chips. Following an 18.5-sack season, Quinn’s trade value will probably never be higher than right now. It could be hard to find a trade partner now, though, when rosters are full and healthy. A deal could materialize as the trade deadline approaches on Nov. 1.

If Quinn does remain with the Bears, he should be among their best players. A repeat of last year might be a lot to ask, but double-digit sacks sounds a lot more manageable after last season’s performance. With Mack gone, the 2022 Bears could really use Quinn. His absence would make the cupboard look much more bare at the defensive end position. But with Quinn on the field, the Bears should be able to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He could thrive in Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme, if given the chance.

