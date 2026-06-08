Suburban GOP lawmaker draws up proposal to keep Bears in Illinois

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams makes a loop around the stadium slapping hands with fans to celebrate after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

After the Chicago Bears announced last week that they’re advancing a new stadium project in Hammond, Indiana, a suburban Republican state lawmaker is trying to provide a new framework to keep the team in the Prairie State.

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, of Barrington Hills, said he’s drafting legislation called the Taxpayer Investment Protection Act, or TIPA.

The framework is “aimed at providing a structured alternative to the current stadium development proposal involving the Chicago Bears,” according to a news release sent Monday from McLaughlin’s campaign.

While the legislation currently is being drafted, financial benchmarks McLaughlin outlined include:

Up to $2.5 billion in private investment from the Chicago Bears organization and development partners.

About $1.2 billion in state-supported infrastructure investment, tied to defined project milestones.

Accountability provisions ensuring both public and private commitments are met.

Safeguards to protect taxpayers should investment thresholds not be achieved.

“The framework is intended to create measurable standards and reduce uncertainty for all parties involved,” according to the release.

The development represents a potential $8 billion regional investment opportunity, according to the release.

Illinois House District 52 candidate Martin McLaughlin (Provided by Marty McLaughlin)

McLaughlin described the proposal as a “disciplined, accountable approach that could unlock transformative regional development, comparable in scale to major entertainment districts such as Rosemont, while delivering broader statewide benefits.”

McLaughlin’s proposal “seeks to restore clarity, accountability, and fiscal balance following recent legislative failures at the state level,” according to the release.

The House and Senate adjourned last week without a deal for the Bears, and Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledged the Bears could go to Indiana. The team announced Friday it was advancing the stadium project in the Hoosier State.

But McLaughlin said in the release failing to structure the agreement correctly could jeopardize the entire agreement.

“This is about bringing structure and accountability back into the process,” McLaughlin said. “We have a chance to secure major private investment while protecting taxpayers – but only if we get the framework right from the beginning.”

He added, “We’ve seen what too many politicians in the room can do. Now let’s get some business leaders in the room and get this thing done for the benefit of all Chicago Bears fans. Illinois cannot afford to lose a major economic development opportunity.”

After the Bears announced their plans for Hammond, Indiana, officials’ reactions ranged from alarm over a potential economic loss to renewed calls for a last-minute deal to keep the team in the state.

While some lawmakers described the move as a “major economic blow” and a “failure of leadership,” others stressed the process is not yet over and urged continued negotiations. Pritzker’s office also pushed back, saying Illinois remains open to a “sensible solution” as discussions continue.

McLaughlin’s 52nd House District covers portions of McHenry, Kane, Lake and Cook counties. McLaughlin first took office as a state representative in 2021. He is up for reelection this year in a rematch with Democrat Maria Peterson, whom he narrowly defeated in 2024.